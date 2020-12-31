The Western Saddle Club will host a New Years Trail Ride and Membership Drive today starting at 6 p.m.
The event will include camping, barbecue plates, a New Years Day Ride (approximately four hours) and live music by Fischer Lord.
The ride will be on dirt trails with scenic views.
The cost of the event is $25 and includes camping, entertainment, a bonfire, a barbecue plate as well as the ride. The fee also includes a membership to Western Saddle Club for 2021.
Those who don’t want to camp, but would like to enjoy the music, bonfire and food can pay $15 at the gate. The event will take place at 252 Berryhill Road. For additional information search “Western Saddle Club” on Facebook.