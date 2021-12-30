This photo from a recent Christmas in the Country Festival, The Western Promenaders captures a “tip” featuring club dancers with audience participation. The club is hosting three free Open House event in January to introduce community members to western-style square dance.
The free open house events will take place Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at the Western Promenaders Dance Barn located at 327 Woods Road. Those in attendance will partner with experienced square dancers and taught how to square dance. The open house events begin at 6 p.m.
contributed
If Rome residents are looking for a new hobby to start the new year, the Western Promenaders have something you might want to try.
The local group is introducing three nights of “swinging your partner,” allowing anyone to experience all aspects of western-style square dance.
The open house events promise fun, fellowship and fitness on Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at the Western Promenaders Square Dance Barn located at 327 Woods Road.
All three events are free to the public and feature Clyde Couch, a professional certified Square Dance caller. Couch will call a couple of “tips” with the help of experienced square dancers. That will be followed by interactive participation from the audience. Volunteers will be invited to partner with one of the experienced dancers to try it for themselves.
The open house events begin at 6 p.m. Open House attendees are also invited to stay and observe the regular club square dance which begins at 7:30 p.m. as well as enjoy the club’s pot-luck buffet dinner.
Open Houses are a precursor to dance lessons that will begin Feb. 5. Classes are open for youth through seniors. There will be a fee of $5 for age 18 and over.
For youth under 18 years, there is no charge.
The Western Promenaders Square Dance Club has been active since 1956 and is a family-oriented group with a goal of growing square dance. We are located at 327 Woods Rd., Rome, Ga. and can be found on Facebook (Western Promenaders) and the internet (westernpromenaders.com).