western promenaders

The Western Promenaders Square Dance Club will host two open house events Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 for visitors to learn the basics of square dancing and enjoy fellowship, fun and food.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In