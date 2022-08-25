Area residents who’d like to learn a fun and entertaining activity can visit one or two free open house events being hosted by the Western Promenaders Square Dance Club.
The club is hosting two nights of “swinging with your partner” fun as they show off all aspects of western-style Square Dancing.
The events will feature food, fellowship and family-oriented fun.
The open house events will take place Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the square dance barn at 327 Woods Rd.
Both events are free and will feature Clyde Couch, a professional square dance caller, headlining each evening. Couch will start the program by calling a “tip” with the help of experienced square dancers. This will be followed by several “tips” with interactive participation from the audience. Audience volunteers will be invited to “partner” with another audience member or an experienced dancer.
Those attending the Aug. 27 open house are invited to stay and observe our regular club square dance which follows the open House. They can also join the line dancing between tips, and enjoy a pot-luck buffet.
There will not be a “regular dance” on Sept. 3 but light refreshments will be served.
The open house events are a precursor to dance lessons that will begin Sept. 10. Classes are open for youth through senior citizens. There will be a fee of $5 per lesson for those age 18 and over.
Event organizers say square dance is ideal for all ages. Students typically range from 12-60+ years in age. Many continue dancing into their 80’s & 90’s.
The Western Promenaders Square Dance Club has been active since 1956, is a family-oriented group with a goal of growing square dance.