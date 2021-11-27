He didn’t do it for money.
And he didn’t do it for recognition.
For years Aaron Chastain carved, painted, drew and sculpted simply because he loved to create. And a year after his passing, the community is finally getting to see what was truly a labor of love. An exhibit of Chastain’s models and paintings is on display at the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street and it’s something every Rome resident needs to see.
From his workshop at his home in Coosa, Chastain created the most extraordinary projects, replicas and models. He did this for decades simply because he enjoyed it.
But creativity and art were always a part of his working life. Chastain was at one time a window dresser for Friedlander’s a local department store and he also worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company as a sign painter and would travel around the area painting the very recognizable Coca-Cola image on various buildings and signs.
In 1954 he went to work for the new paper mill, Georgia Kraft Company. He was employed as a sign painter and performed various tasks that required his creative talents. During that period he also worked part-time for the Rome Neon Sign Company creating and designing for them.
But although his work made use of his creativity, there was so much more Chastain could do — whether it was drawing, painting or carving. After retiring, he began working on many new projects including historical replicas. His work is extraordinarily detailed and it’s obvious he spent many hours researching then painstakingly creating his lifelike pieces.
An exhibit at the Rome Area History Center showcases just some of the beautiful and detailed work Chastain poured his love and talent into.
“This was just a hobby for him,” said Selena Tilly, the center’s director. “He never had any type of formal training. This was just something he was naturally gifted at and loved doing.”
The exhibit features detailed paintings and drawings of local landmarks, but it’s the colorful and lifelike models and replicas that catch the eye first. A magnificently colored horse-drawn carriage sporting the sign “Ringling Bros. Circus” makes its way down Broad Street while an old man sits on a bench outside the Fosters Mill Store.
A gentleman drives a wagon loaded down with intricately carved crates of Coca-Cola while the handsome Sidney P. Smith riverboat takes pride of place in the collection, seeming to make its way down the river with its precious cargo of cotton bales and even chickens in crates.
Animals sculptures were also a favorite subject of his. A great blue heron stalks the shallows with turtles and lizards nearby. But there are also rabbits and ducks and bears nearby.
“Not only does this exhibit let people experience a local person’s creativity and artistry,” Tilly said. “It also brings history to life. Many of the people and places depicted are part of our community’s history. From the models and replicas to a drawing of Coosa High School that burned in 1945, this is a little of our history in 3D.”
Chastain passed away last year at the age of 92. Would he have thought that the pieces he created in his workshop over the years would one day be on display for the entire community to enjoy?
“This is the last time all these pieces will be together in one place,” Tilly said. Some pieces will remain here at the center while others will go back to the family. So this is a very unique opportunity to see all of this in one exhibit.”
The art of Aaron Chastain exhibit will be on display at the Rome Area History Center through Jan. 1. The center is located at 305 Broad St. and is open Wednesday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.