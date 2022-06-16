In the final years of her life, Dawn Lambert dedicated her time to physical fitness and to encouraging others to do the same.
With an infectious smile and positive attitude, Lambert rallied behind others in her attempts to help them get healthier and more physically fit.
It’s only fitting, then, that the Rome Floyd County YMCA where Lambert was an active and beloved member, is hosting a “leisurely and joyful memorial walk to remember Dawn” on Saturday, June 25 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Lambert passed away on June 7. She had battled cancer bravely for a number of years and despite her illness, she always tried to bring laughter and her positive energy to those around her.
“Dawn exemplified the YMCA values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” read a post by the YMCA publicizing the event. “At the Y we consider Dawn ‘one of ours’ and are deeply saddened by her loss, and we know that she is missed terribly by her friends and family. While we grieve the loss of our friend Dawn, we take comfort knowing there will also be joy and inspiration in the weeks and months ahead as we celebrate and honor all that Dawn meant to us individually and to the community who loved her so dearly.”
The walk will begin at the YMCA’s parking lot, 810 E. 2nd Ave. and will be under three miles.”
Participants are encouraged to wear purple, as it was Lambert’s favorite color.
Lambert’s son Brian said fitness was important to his mother and he’s touched by the community’s willingness to honor her in a manner she would have loved.
“My mom made friends wherever she would go. The grocery store, a restaurant, the dog park, literally anywhere,” he said. “So it was no surprise to learn she formed strong bonds with many members at the Rome YMCA as soon as she joined. Fitness was important to her and so were her friendships. It has helped me deal with the loss of one of the most important and influential people of my life to see her being honored with this walk by her friends who quickly became more like family. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”