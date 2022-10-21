Friday's Walk-A-Mile In Her Shoes event may have had participants laughing and smiling, but at its core was a very serious and very real problem.
The annual event is hosted each year by the Hospitality House for Women and raises awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. As is tradition, the community was invited to Rotary Plaza on Friday from which participants walk down Broad Street, showing the world they support victims and they strive to end domestic violence.
One of the entertaining aspects of the event is that men are encouraged to wear women's shoes during the walk.
Supporters show up in high heels, platform boots, sandals, slippers and a variety of other colorful footwear making for quite a spectacle and drawing crowds to watch the procession down Broad Street.
Before the actual walk, contests are held in Rotary Plaza. Contestants line up to vie for the title of Hottest Legs and Hairiest Legs. Winners are chosen by audience applause.
Sgt. Aaron Thacker with the Rome Police Department had some stiff competition for Hottest Legs but he wiggled and jiggled his way to the title in a pair of glittery pink platforms.
"I won't say I was forced to get up there and do that but I was strongly encouraged," he said. "It's always fun to laugh and get people involved."
Thacker said although it was a fun event, it brings to light a very real and prevalent problem in the community.
"It's something a lot of people deal with and it's not talked about as much," he said. "People might be ashamed or afraid to get the help they need. So this event is important because it shows that we're here to support them and maybe that encourages them to seek help. It's a great cause."
A large law enforcement contingent was present at the walk and Thacker said he was proud to see so many members of the local law enforcement community showing the public that they're here to protect and support advocates and victims.
A fundraising war took place months before the event to see who would be the Walk-A-Mile Grand Marshal. The GBI's Ghee Wilson raised more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House for Women and got to ride in the Roman Chariot throughout the walk.
"I was truly humbled being named the Grand Marshal," Wilson said. "I love that i live in a town that is so supportive of our local non-profit organizations. Being in law enforcement for 20 years I know first had it takes a lot of courage for survivors of domestic violence to stand up and get out of a bad situation. Thankfully we have organizations such as the Hospitality House that stand ready to support those survivors and provide them with vital resources to aid them in their recovery."
Wilson is President of the Board of Directors of The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia and said it's unfortunate that domestic violence and sexual assault often go hand in hand. Having a strong partnership with the Hospitality House, he said, is a vital component to the mission of both agencies.
The light-hearted nature of the event draws in more community members and this means more support for organizations such as the Hospitality House for Women which is Rome and Floyd County’s only certified domestic violence shelter and prevention program. It has been serving the Rome and Floyd community since 1978.
The Hospitality House also offers many other services and a person does not have to live in the shelter to receive help. It is a free, safe and confidential resource for anyone who needs help, advocacy and support in fleeing, or staying away from an abusive partner or family member.
If you or someone you know needs help please call the 24 hour crisis line at 706-235-4673 or visit online at www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org to learn more.