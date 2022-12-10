Each year, a local organization called Summit Quest provides invaluable services to local families battling a cancer diagnosis. And much of this very important work goes unseen.
But once a year, the organization releases a beautiful and inspiring collection of stories called “Voices Over Cancer.” It contains valuable information about all the services and resources Summit Quest offers to local families. But its real treasure is the stories of bravery and hope written by those living with and fighting cancer. And the stories honoring those who lost that fight.
The book contains 21 stories and lots of fun and touching photos of local families.
“All the stories are about people who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis,” said Summit Quest founder William James. “Some are written by the patients themselves. It’s their own words about their journey. Other stories are written by loved ones or caregivers about someone else.”
The stories range in tone and message.
“Every day is a Miracle: Hayden’s Story” is written by Olivia McCaffrey who writes “On December 8, 2016, she had her second brain surgery at Le Bonheur. This is where we met Dr. Klimo, and he did an MRI surgery on Hayden. I remember her coming out of surgery, and Dr. Klimo showing my parents and me a video of him taking out the very last piece of her tumor. Hayden had some minor complications there, but we were released from Le Bonheur on December 23rd and we were able to spend Christmas at home with our family.”
“No Testimony Without a Test: Amy’s Story” is written by Amy Whitlock who writes “I thank God for letting me be able to share my story! I hope and pray it helps someone who is struggling with their faith in God. He has been with me and continues to be with me. Just remember you are not alone even if no one is physically there, God is.”
“Thiago Strong: Thiago’s Story” is written by Yesenia Guzman who writes “God’s timing is truly perfect. And aside from the obstacles, Thiago never lost his faith and strength. He always remained optimistic and positive, always smiling through the pain and setbacks. He has shown such endurance and always knew that God would not leave his side. Since the transplant, Thiago has been thriving. He is full of energy and strength and living the life a 6-year-old should be. All his liver indices are completely normal. He has been able to celebrate his and his brother’s birthday with family and friends. And, hopefully, he will be able to start school in person in a couple months.”
The stories are from families that Summit Quests meets throughout the year, James said. Some see the book and ask to be included. Others are simply asked if they would like to share their stories with the world.
“It’s therapeutic as well as empowering to the families,” he said. “They get to tell their story in their words and I think that takes back the power that cancer robs us of many times.”
And it’s not just stories of hope and courage that the public will find in this book. The pages are filled with fun and touching photos of many of the families served by Summit Quest. The organization provides a variety of services and resources to local families affected by cancer including The Mountain Me program which brings men of all ages together for a time of connection and camaraderie.
Moms Moving Mountains brings the women of Summit Quest together for an evening of connection and acknowledgement that they move mountains each day to keep their families climbing along on their journey.
They also offer Outdoor Adventures filled with a variety of outdoor activities including canoeing, kayaking, rock climbing and rappelling to give kids a chance to breathe and make wonderful memories.
Summit Quest also offers post-secondary education Campfire Scholarships to individuals who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis. They take to the skies with a partnership with Tiger Flight Foundation and the Experimental Aircraft Association to provide participants with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to climb into the cockpit of a plane and rise above the clouds.
Another important service the organization provides is a transportation initiative offering varied forms of transportation to and from cancer treatments at no cost to the patient. This initiative saw immediate impact and has been able to provide and average of 32 rides per month to patients who otherwise would not have been able to receive the chemotherapy or radiation treatments they need.
“The book has really connected us with a lot of new families,” James said. “The photos and the stories really reach families that need it.”
To get a copy of “Voices Over Cancer,” contact Summit Quest at their website, mysummitquest.org or one can be picked up in the lobby of the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center.
In “A Family’s Journey: Veronica’s Story” written by Veronica Moreno, she writes “I am thankful for the journey that God has accompanied me on and for all the people he has allowed to come along with me. My life has definitely not gone the way I planned it, and I never dreamed I would have a cancer diagnosis that would completely rearrange and impact my life so much, but because of people like William James and all the sponsors of Summit Quest, I’m remined daily that none of us are on this journey alone.”