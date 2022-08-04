Two sisters will blend their respective artistic talents for a special exhibit and performance at Kingfisher Art Co. on Sept. 14
Visual artist Abigail Stevenson and solo dance artist Faith Im will present an artistic collaboration that promises to be a feast for the senses.
"In the Image of God" is the name of the collaboration. Audience and patrons will experience abstract art, poetry, and live contemporary dance.
Im said the idea for this collaboration came about after many discussions and reflection the sisters shared about their faith, traditions and experiences.
"We've had lots of discussions about the questions we have," Im said. "Things we wonder about. As an artist when you have questions you work through it in your particular discipline. But we decided to work together to present some of these ideas in sort of an organic way."
The opening reception takes place Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m. and the performance is set for Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. The art exhibit runs through Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
This is the first time the sisters have collaborated but Im said it feels natural to work together.
"She's my sister and one of my best friends. We've had so many years of shared experiences that this feels really natural. We landed on this particular subject after a lot of thought," she said. "A lot of our discussions came about because of my sister's poem she'd written. It was about the idea of God as a woman or the feminine qualities of God."
Im said patrons will be able to walk around the performance space and see the art featured. She hinted that there might also be a poetry reading and information discussion after the performance.
"What is culturally and historically presented to us as "truth" and what is personal, dynamic, and practical relationship with God? Where is the line between truth and tradition? How, as women of faith, must we reconsider the narratives of the present masculine-hegemonic, atmosphere and inherited history? How can ritual and tradition comfort and inform the experience of those for whom it was not built for? While we cannot offer answers, we do offer exploration, empathy, and hope."