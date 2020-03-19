With schools canceled, many students are stuck at home. And while keeping up with assignments might be on the day’s schedule, there’s also time and need for entertainment.
Aside from movies and games, there’s also a chance for students (and their parents) to enjoy art and culture from the comfort of the couch.
Google Arts and Culture partnered with more than 2,000 museums and galleries around the world to offer virtual tours of their spaces.
Some of the options include the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Palace of Versailles, the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim in New York City, The British Library, the Anne Frank House and Atlanta’s High Museum of Art.
The thousands of online galleries offer a wealth of photos and information about art, history and science.
The museums and galleries can be sorted in alphabetical order or users can click on a map and choose any part of the world they’d like to tour. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en to access Google’s gallery page.