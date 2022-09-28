Vintage Corvettes and Museum will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 30. The museum, located on Hwy 27 at 10601 Commerce Street in Summerville, features Greg Wyatt’s Private Collection of Corvettes and antique automobiles.
Step back in time to an authentic 50s diner, a country store, a true-to-size 50s Texaco Service Station, a rare 1925 airplane flying from the ceiling, rare Gas and Oil signs, pumps and a 50s original Soapbox Derby race car.
Vintage Corvettes and Museum will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 30 to officially open its doors to the public.
The museum, located on Hwy 27 at 10601 Commerce Street in Summerville, features Greg Wyatt’s Private Collection of Corvettes and antique automobiles.
It offers a large collection of vintage collectables amassed over 42 years.
Best of all. is the showroom with a 50s Corvette on the turntable.
Vintage Corvettes and Museum was originally the Summerville Chevrolet Dealership built in 1953.
Those who cherish the era of the 50s and vintage Corvettes, collectables and lots of history, are invited to visit.
The Grand Opening, with free admission, will run all day Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10 a.m. with concerts scheduled throughout the evenings.
Friday evening's free concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Nashville recording artist Leah Seawright and husband, Country Music Award winning drummer Mark Herndon and band, will be performing in the parking lot.
On Saturday, Oct. 1 beginning around 5:30/6 p.m., Rome's Scott Thompson will be performing and acoustic and will be joined by The Lowdown Band for an evening of classic rock and country.
Event goers will need to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. In addition, the North Georgia Cruisers will have vintage cars on display in the parking lot and will be selling barbecue and drinks on both evenings.
Parking is available and will be marked for locating in neighboring businesses' parking lots.
For questions about the museum, call Greg Wyatt or Dee Pitts at 706-857-3916 or 706-506-5745.