Georgia’s Rome and Rome Area History Center want locals to join them for a trip back in time as they host A Victorian Christmas Trolley Tour of historic downtown Rome.
Guests will enjoy the beauty of the Between the Rivers Historic District decked out for the Christmas season and will learn curious bits of local holiday lore and history from the warmth of the Roman Rose Trolley while enjoying the decorations adorning the historic homes along the route.
The tours will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 and a costumed guide will be on board to share local history and to answer questions.
But guests should be prepared for special step-on visitors from the past.
Photos with Santa will be offered at the Rome Area History Center an hour before each tour time. Trolley tours will depart from the front of the Rome Area History Center, located at 305 Broad St., at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. each night.
Tickets are $20 per person with a capacity of 15 per tour.
Due to local and state guidelines, a mask will be required.
Proceeds from the tours benefit the continuing efforts of the Rome Area History Center to preserve Rome’s past and provide educational programs to help showcase our area’s wonderful history.