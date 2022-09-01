With just three weeks to go until the Imagine Festival comes to Kingston Downs, tickets are available in a range of prices.
The Imagine Music Festival, with its aquatic theme, will descend on the property bringing a variety of musical acts, activities and fans.
General admission passes (18+) are $329 while VIP passes (18+) are $499. Platinum passes (21+) are $1,099. Four-pack general admission passes are $799.
General general admission car camping passes are $149 while VIP car camping passes (for 2) are $349. Companion VIP camping passes are $129 and tickets to the Thursday pre-party are $69.
All prices carry an additional service fee.
The festival will take place Sept. 15-18 and the lineup includes dozens of artists and performers including Excision, Griz, Kaskade, Air2Earth, Ganja White Night, Gordon City, Liquid Stranger, Seven Lions, Black Sun Empire, Sidepiece, Snakehips, Madeon, San Holo and Subtronics as well as a slew of other performers.
Festival-goers can also enjoy pool parties, tubing and other activities over the festival’s four days.
Imagine will feature an all new festival and camping layout, camping entertainment, classes, competitions, and experiences, improved and expanded campgrounds, lazy river water tubing, nature trails, forest bathing, a brand new pool design and Aqua Day Club, expansion of the Saturday Pool Party with headliners, food vendors with organic, healthy, and local options, free water fill stations, portalet stations, RV spots, a beverage program and a VIP program with enhanced Platinum VIP experience.
Organizers say the event is an immersive music and art experience hoping to bring people together “in unity to celebrate love, life, family, music and art.” The aquatic-themed festival will be filled with rich ocean art, costumes and decor.
All three-day festival passes include general admission tent-only camping access and Early Thursday arrival giving ticketholders 4 days and 4 nights of general admission camping. Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass.