It was to be a symbol of art as awareness.
But vandals have temporarily silenced a celebration of the power of art to bring awareness to an important social issue.
“Artfully Aware: A Trash to Treasure Collective” was to present a new art installation to the public on Friday at the ECO Center. It’s being called “Guardian of the River” and uses trash and litter found on our trails and waterways to create a sculpture that is both artistically beautiful but sends a message as well.
However, after the installation, created by local artist Siri Selle was vandalized twice, it has been removed until a new location can be determined.
“This was a collaboration of TRED, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful and Rome Area Council for the Arts,” said RACA director Ali Booker. “The idea was to bring awareness to all the trash we’re finding on our trails and in our rivers. We wanted to make people aware of that and make something beautiful out of all that trash pulled from the trails and rivers.”
The group commissioned artist Siri Selle to create a sculptural piece using the recycled material. And the hope was to display it in a public place and perhaps make it an annual project, with new sculptures being added each year and placed in various locations.
But that’s been put on hold. The sculpture, called “Guardian of the River,” wasn’t quite finished yet but was being prepared for an unveiling and reception Friday near the ECO Center.
Booker said the public works committee had done a great job of clearing an area for the sculpture and creating a concrete base for it.
But on Monday they realized that someone had torn down a large part of the sculpture and it was laying over on its side. Selle went to the location to repair the piece and realized that it had been vandalized yet again and was almost pulled off its platform.
“We’ve canceled the reception on Friday which was to thank the county and city workers and of course the artist who helped us put all this together,” Booker said. “They all did great work.”
The vandal or vandals haven’t silenced the project completely, however. Booker said they’re determined to find a safer location for the sculpture, one where it will be seen by the public and its message made clear.
“It’s broken my heart that it’s been vandalized twice in a few days,” she said. “But this is an important message that we need to keep our trails and waterways clean so we’re gonna find another spot that will be beautiful and where lots of people get to see it.”