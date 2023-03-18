Sandra Trujillo art

Artist Sandra Trujillo’s exhibit “What We Carry” will be on display at Berry College’s Moon Gallery starting March 20. On that day, Trujillo will deliver a talk at 5 p.m. in the gallery. The talk and exhibit are free and open to the public.

