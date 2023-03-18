Artist Sandra Trujillo’s exhibit “What We Carry” will be on display at Berry College’s Moon Gallery starting March 20. On that day, Trujillo will deliver a talk at 5 p.m. in the gallery. The talk and exhibit are free and open to the public.
Berry College welcomes artist Sandra Trujillo’s exhibit “What We Carry” beginning March 20.
The exhibit will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 13. Trujillo will deliver a talk at 5 p.m. March 20 at the Moon Gallery. Both events are free and open to the public.
Trujillo uses the mediums of artist’s books, drawings, vessels, and figures. All her art centers around storytelling, where she uses “simple earth materials to narrate complex social issues about labor, experience, and environment.”
Truijillo, a Georgia College and State University art professor, has had her work featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, the Grimmerhus Museum in Denmark (now the CLAY Museum of Ceramic Art), and the Palacio de Dom Manuel in Portugal.
Oboe and English horn performance
Berry College Artist Affiliate (Double Reeds) Thomas Trinh will perform at 7 p.m. March 21 in Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium as part of the Faculty Artist Series. He will be joined by Whittaker Locke on piano. The concert is free and open to the public.
Euphonium ambassador to perform at Berry
Adam Frey, a euphoniumist with more than 120 works composed or arranged for him, will perform at 7 p.m. March 23 in the Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium.
Frey, an associate professor at the University of North Georgia, has soloed with the US Army Orchestra and the Boston Pops. He has performed in 20 countries and has been featured as a guest soloist at the Midwest Clinic, the Melbourne International Festival of Brass, the Asia Pacific Band Directors Conference, and more.
He has also hosted the International Euphonium Tuba Festival, a summer program with over 175 participants, at Emory University for 17 years. He received his music education at the University of Georgia, the University of Salford, and the Royal Northern College of Music.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Berry Voices to Perform Spring A Cappella Showcase
For those who enjoyed “Pitch Perfect” and “Sing-Off,” you will not want to miss this concert. Berry Choirs will host a concert at 7 p.m. March 31, featuring the Berry Voices as well as local high school a cappella groups.
The concert will be in the Bell Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.