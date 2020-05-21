Summer Camps, Art Explorer, Week 1:
An art summer camp will take place June 1-3 at Studio Siri, 1205 Dean Avenue. The camp will be led by Studio Siri Team duo of Siri and Bonnie. Siri Selle is a professional artist who has been teaching art for the last 15 years. Bonnie Mitchell is an instructor with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Masters degree in Secondary English Education. The camp promises that kids will have a creative blast exploring various art mediums and learning about a variety of artists and expressions. Registration is $200 and online registration (as well as additional information about the camp) is available by visiting www.studiosiri.com and clicking Events & Classes.
Pinners Conference:
Shop, learn, create and connect at Pinners Conference — the event where online inspiration comes to life. The conference takes place at Cobb Galleria Center Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. With 350 shopping booths and over 100 classes to choose from, get ready for your most fun and creative weekend ever. General Admission is just $10 at the door. All ticket options are available at ga.pinnersconference.com/gettickets. Children 8 and under get in free.
Swerve Summer Art Camp:
These camps take place at Swerve, 108 Broad St., and allows kids to explore, learn and create from certified art educators. Campers get to work in all types of media including clay, painting, fiber, sculpture, printmaking and jewelry. Arts and crafts from around the world will be taught and produced. Each one week session includes all materials, a daily snack and exhibit on the closing day. Camp meets Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Choose from four different week long sessions. Ages 6-12. $135 includes everything. Choose from the following dates: June 1-5, June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26. For more information or to register, search “Swerve Summer Art Camp” on Facebook.
AR Summer Art Camp:
Hosted by AR Workshop, 411 Broad St., these camps run from Monday-Thursday starting June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29 and July 13. The camps are $175 per registrant and are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14. Kids will create four DIY youth projects and a DIY camp t-shirt over the course of the camp. Participants will be able to customize and choose their project paint colors from AR’s decor line of paints. Also available is an optional Friday half-day camp. Kids are encouraged to bring a snack and drink to enjoy during breaks. To register, visit www.arworkshop.com/rome/ and find desired dates on the calendar.
Medieval Fair:
The First Annual Medieval Fair will take place at Cedar Creek Park, 6770 Cave Spring Road on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All pirates, vikings, tudors, fairies, knights, kings and queens are welcome to the event that will feature blacksmithing demonstrations, axe and knife throwing, artisan vendors, food vendors and live music.
Atlanta Comic Con:
Atlanta Comic Con is a comic book convention located in Atlanta, at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event will take place July 31-Aug. 2, Featured are comic books, toys, celebrity guests, comic creators and cosplay, panels. Tickets are available at www.atlantacomiccon.com/
84th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival:
This fine arts festival (Aug. 7-9 at Piedmont Park) includes live music, international entertainment, amusement rides, a 5K run, children’s activities, youth art events, many food and beverage options and the beloved disc dog competition. Entrance to this annual springtime tradition is free. For more information, visit online at www.dogwood.org/