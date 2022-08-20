Mandy Maloney, executive director of Rome Little Theatre, United Community Bank employee Scarlett Brooks and Jarrod Floyd, senior VP of United Community Bank with a check showing the bank’s recent donation to Rome Little Theatre.
United Community Bank recently donated $2,500 to Rome Little Theatre.
The contribution was given to honor RLT’s efforts in inspiring artistic expression and their contribution to the cultural fabric of Rome and Floyd County.
“The mission for the United Community Bank Foundation is to improve the financial health of the local communities we serve by supporting local organizations that align with employees’ interests, contributions, and volunteer efforts” said Jarrod Floyd, Senior Vice President of United Community Bank in Rome. “United Community Bank employee, Scarlett Brooks, has been an active participant with RLT and we are thrilled she nominated them to receive a grant from the United Community Bank Foundation.”
RLT Executive Director, Mandy Maloney said, “RLT is a community organization that serves to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Rome and Floyd County. Its amazing community members like Scarlett that make our organization so special. We are honored she has found value in her experience with us and that United Community Bank recognizes the importance of giving back to causes near and dear to their employee’s hearts. Relationship building is the foundation of both UCB and RLT’s missions. It brings the act of service full circle.”