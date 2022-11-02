'Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll' brings 50s, 60s, 70s music to auditorium Saturday From staff reports Nov 2, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s will have local residents singing and dancing in their seats on Saturday when the Ultimate Oldies Rock N Roll Show comes to the Rome City Auditorium.The show promises performances of the greatest hits from all three decades, with an energetic and fun show and takes place from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium located at 601 Broad St.Tickets are $25 per person and are available online at www.simpletix.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Friends, family pack Monday evening memorial for three Chattooga High students, adult killed in weekend crash Several large residential developments stalled in Rome Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Rome, Cave Spring trick-or-treats set for Monday Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Red Bud Middle School wins back-to-back Academic Team region titles 20 min ago 'We're Like Family': The Newburyport boys soccer seniors have stamped legacy with undefeated, historic season 1 hr ago Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball seeks improvement in 2022-23 season 1 hr ago Taking care of business: McAllen Memorial sweeps E-E 1 hr ago Complete effort sends Kernels to home win on Senior Night against Lynx 1 hr ago Area volleyball roundup for Nov. 1: KWL staves off elimination with comeback from two-set deficit 1 hr ago Property Transactions for Nov. 2, 2022 1 hr ago Born the night East Grand Forks won the 2004 section final, Sam Schumacher set to play in 2022 section final 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Latest Region Stories Red Bud Middle School wins back-to-back Academic Team region titles 20 min ago 'We're Like Family': The Newburyport boys soccer seniors have stamped legacy with undefeated, historic season 1 hr ago Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball seeks improvement in 2022-23 season 1 hr ago Taking care of business: McAllen Memorial sweeps E-E 1 hr ago Complete effort sends Kernels to home win on Senior Night against Lynx 1 hr ago Area volleyball roundup for Nov. 1: KWL staves off elimination with comeback from two-set deficit 1 hr ago Property Transactions for Nov. 2, 2022 1 hr ago Born the night East Grand Forks won the 2004 section final, Sam Schumacher set to play in 2022 section final 1 hr ago