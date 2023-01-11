A feature film by Tyler Perry Studios is in pre-production at Berry College.
"Six Triple Eight" is the name of the film which takes place in 1943 and tells the story of a corps of African American during WWII and how they were instrumental in the war effort.
Per the studio:
"They were the worst of times in America. The year was 1943, and an ocean away, there was a war raging that would challenge a democratic nation with so much promise. Those who fought in Hitler’s war would come to be known as “the greatest generation.” Within that generation was a corps of African American women who helped win the war effort for America. Their story has been hidden from view until now. Six Triple Eight is a film about those heroic women.
Lena Derricott is a high school senior who dreams of going to college, and her grades make it possible. Sadly, her poor family has no money to support her collegiate dreams. It is at this pivotal time when the horror of the war visits Lena on her doorstep in Philadelphia. The death of the man she hoped to marry changes her forever. Against the wishes of her mother, Lena decides to join the war effort. Lena and the other black girls like her soon realize that America is not ready to accept their services.
Franklin Roosevelt, pressured by his wife Eleanor, and Mary Mcleod Bethune, finds a duty for these women. Their help is needed for a mission that will keep the troops fighting.
Warehouses in Birmingham, England are filled with huge sacks of telegrams, care packages, Christmas packages, gifts, pictures of newborn children, and letters of love. There is no one to sort or deliver the mail. Furthermore, the issue has been allowed to persist for so long, the task is almost unsolvable. 7500 letters are addressed to Robert Smith. There are hundreds and hundreds of soldiers with the same name. Roosevelt realizes that these letters are the real ammunition the soldiers need to keep fighting. With the stroke of a pen, Lena and her fellow soldiers are plucked from basic training and sent to the frontlines, a world away, to help the troops confront evil.
Even with America somewhat united against a common enemy, the cancer of racism and bigotry still tears at the fabric of the culture. The women of Six Triple Eight soon learn they will have to defend themselves against the very people they have been sent to help."
The film is written by Tyler Perry and is based on actual events.
Berry College is open to the public but the Ford complex and surround parking lots are restricted to the public.