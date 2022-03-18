This year has been monumental for Rome residents and local Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia board members Villa Hizer and Jarrett Shadday.
At the Annual Past Presidents Dinner, the Clubs presented Hizer and Shadday with national lifetime giving awards from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Boys & Girls Clubs CEO, J.R. Davis, nominated both board members for their philanthropic support and service to their local organization. Hizer has served on the board of directors for 40 years and Shadday has served on the board for 30 years.
Over the years, both board members have surpassed the financial donation-eligibility requirements to be inducted into the Lifetime Giving Society of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a national lifetime award that few donors or board members ever achieve.
“I’m extremely proud and humbled to have served alongside both (Hizer and Shadday,” Davis said. “Over the past 20 years, I have worked with hundreds of board members in multiple states, and this is the first time that I’ve had anyone qualify for this distinction. To be able to induct two board members at the same time into this prestigious society makes this honor even more significant.”
Hizer is retired and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board and is co-chair of the Resource Development Committee, while Shadday serves on the Finance & Administrative Committee, and is one of the organizers for their annual Clay Shoot each fall.
