On Friday, Colt Cornett and Wayne Cook with the City of Rome Facility Maintenance worked hard to bring life back into an old building on Jackson Hill.
The men are making sure the old City of Rome Waterworks building is ready for an event on Nov. 12 that will celebrate the work TRED has done in the community and act as a fundraiser for the local nonprofit.
TRED’s mission is to enhance the community’s quality of life and economic development through an accessible, multi-use trail system.
The upcoming event, called “Twilight on the Trails,” will take place at the old Waterworks building on Jackson Hill that the City of Rome has outfitted for events. The space has been cleaned out, lights have been strung, bathrooms and water fountains installed and even a firepit has been constructed outside.
“The City of Rome Public Works has done an amazing job with the building,” TRED’s Julie Smith said. “They have bent over backwards to get this venue ready.”
The event will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests are asked to park at the Civic Center parking lot from where the trolley will shuttle them to the venue. Smith asked that guests arrive at the parking lot no later than 6:45 p.m. The shuttle will return guests between 10-10:30 p.m.
“I’ve always wanted something to take place up there,” Smith said of the Waterworks building. “Something that showcases that building. TRED built those trails so this seemed like a great fit. It’s such an amazing space. The city has put a lot of work into it. This is going to be a really really nice event.”
Tickets are $75 per person and includes food provided by the Varsity food truck, fried apple pies, Honeycream gelato, s’mores as well as an outdoor and indoor bar and live music. Scott Thompson and the Lowdowns will be performing.
“I often walk my dog on the trails at Jackson Hill and I have peeked in a time or two and thought how cool it would be to have an event in that space,” Thompson said. “I’m so glad the band and I will be able to play the first show there. Between the exposed beams, old brick and strings of lights it’s going to be a really cool experience. I have a feeling that this location is going to get a lot of use after the show.”
Smith said funds from the event will support TRED and it’s continued advocacy for both multi-use paved trails as well as additional trails at Blossom Hill and maintenance of 6 miles of trails at Jackson Hill.
“Plus we just completed six more miles of the GE trails,” Smith added. “We’re going to continue to connect the community and think of different projects to pull people together including a Lindale Trail extension from the Health Department to the Lindale train viewing station.”
Tickets for “Twilight on the Trails” are $75 and are available online at www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/Twilightonthetrails.