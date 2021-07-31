We all lead busy lives these days. Especially those parents who are constantly running a mini taxi service for their children and sometimes friends. Add that to a work schedule and your car is part of your family. Children sometimes like playing in cars pretending they are the adult. Even though this may be fun it can also be dangerous.
Learn how to keep the car trunk off limits and teach children to be cautious in and around cars with some basic tips.
Make sure to lock your vehicle, including doors and trunk, when you’re not using it. Keep keys and remote entry fobs out of children’s sight and reach.
Teach kids that trunks are for transporting cargo and are not safe places to play.
Show older kids how to locate and use the emergency trunk release found in cars manufactured after September 1, 2001. Very young children may not have the strength or ability to open the release bar.
Keep rear fold down seats closed to help prevent kids from climbing into the trunk from inside your car.
If your child is missing, get help ad check swimming pools, abandoned refrigerators, vehicles and trunks. If your child is locked in a car, get him or her out as quickly as possible and dial 911 immediately. Emergency personnel are trained to evaluate and check for signs of heatstroke.
A combination of poor ventilation and high temperatures make trunk space a dangerous place for children.