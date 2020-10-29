More than 1,400 bags of candy are packaged, boxed and ready to be handed out Saturday during Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s Drive Thru Truck or Treat.
The event is scheduled from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway.
Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to arrive closer to the 3:30 mark to ensure they can get some candy. Once the bags are gone, the event will end.
Each child 12 years old and under in a vehicle will get one bag of candy, with each vehicle having a four-bag limit.
A few mascots will be on hand to wave and help everyone get in the Halloween spirit.