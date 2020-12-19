Support for Christmas programs such as Toys for Tots and Sheriff’s Santa has been in great abundance this year.
Toys for Tots organizer Linda Hatcher said that this year’s toy drive has gone “wonderfully well” and she is beyond grateful for all the volunteers and donors who have given both monetary and toy donations.
“We have some of the best volunteers in the world,” she said. “They’re the ones that make it happen.”
There are around 1,300 families signed up for toys this year, including 862 families in Rome alone. The annual toy drive, which is overseen by the Rome Exchange Club, also serves the rest of Floyd County, Chattooga County and Polk County.
“We have had an unbelievable amount of monetary donations and toy donations this year,” Hatcher said.
Families will come and pick up bags of toys today at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Hatcher described this year’s pick-up as drive-thru and similar to the local food box pick-ups that have happened over the past year.
The Rome High School Junior ROTC will be directing people through the pickup line and loading the cars with bags of toys.
Around the same time on Saturday, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting its annual Sheriff’s Santa program at the jail.
This year, they partnered with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department to collect monetary donations and presents. Everything has been done virtually, according to FCSO Sgt. Anthony Cromer.
This year, they have less children than in 2019, with around 300 children aged infant to 15 receiving toys, jackets, socks, hygiene products and other miscellaneous items.
Despite the sheriff’s office being closed to the public, they’ve been able to raise enough money to provide presents to all of the children.
Today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., deputies will be at the jail to distribute bags of toys and load up cars. All of the deputies will be masked up and practicing social distance guidelines.