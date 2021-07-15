Rome residents are reminded that they can learn the story of Martha Berry and Berry College through tours of the historic home, exhibitions in the museum and view its award-winning gardens.
The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m.
For information and tickets visit berry.edu/oakhill/plan-your-visit/tours
A special exhibit is currently on the display at the museum called “Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America’s Great Public Spaces.”
From 1882 to 1943, in 31 states and six countries, Rafael Guastavino Sr. and Jr. created more than six-hundred distinctive tile domes and vaultings illustrating a new standard of health, safety, and beauty in architecture. This traveling exhibition, organized by The Guastavino Alliance, initially showed in the Boston Public Library in 2012-2013, and features photography by Michael Freeman and original Guastavino Company drawings. Additional artifacts and documents relating to Rafael Guastavino Jr. and Berry College’s Ford buildings are also on display in a supplementary exhibit, “Guastavino at Berry,” to honor Berry’s unique relationship with the Guastavino Fireproof Construction Company.
This special exhibit is free. All tours must be booked online in advance; 15 guests allowed per hour; online reservations required. (Guided-house tours of Oak Hill are a separate ticket and limited to 6 people per tour.)