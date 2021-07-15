exhibit3 (copy)

“Palaces for the People: Guastavino and America’s Great Public Spaces” is a free exhibit on display at the Martha Berry Museum.

Rome residents are reminded that they can learn the story of Martha Berry and Berry College through tours of the historic home, exhibitions in the museum and view its award-winning gardens.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m.

For information and tickets visit berry.edu/oakhill/plan-your-visit/tours

From 1882 to 1943, in 31 states and six countries, Rafael Guastavino Sr. and Jr. created more than six-hundred distinctive tile domes and vaultings illustrating a new standard of health, safety, and beauty in architecture. This traveling exhibition, organized by The Guastavino Alliance, initially showed in the Boston Public Library in 2012-2013, and features photography by Michael Freeman and original Guastavino Company drawings. Additional artifacts and documents relating to Rafael Guastavino Jr. and Berry College’s Ford buildings are also on display in a supplementary exhibit, “Guastavino at Berry,” to honor Berry’s unique relationship with the Guastavino Fireproof Construction Company.

This special exhibit is free. All tours must be booked online in advance; 15 guests allowed per hour; online reservations required. (Guided-house tours of Oak Hill are a separate ticket and limited to 6 people per tour.)

