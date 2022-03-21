To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. has engaged in a year-long partnership with Brighter Birthdays.
The non-profit organization, which actually celebrates its sixth birthday this month, was founded to ensure that under-resourced children in Rome and Floyd County get to celebrate on their very special day.
As part of the partnership, agents and staff are taking part in monthly packing events at Restoration Rome where they fill backpacks with birthday party items, cards, gifts, school supplies and toiletries. Children selected by school leaders and their teachers are the grateful recipients of the acts of kindness, done in a discreet manner, ensuring that money and other resources do not become barriers to a brighter birthday. In addition to the donation of time and advocacy, TTW has provided more than 3,250 emoji-branded pencil pouches that will be included in the backpacks. The company is also maintaining a bin at its office where agents are taking in donations, including balloons and birthday blowers.
“We are so thrilled and excited to share our newest community collaboration,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “There has been so much enthusiasm inside these four walls around supporting such a meaningful and fitting relationship as we celebrate TTW’s own milestone ‘birthday.‘“
The sponsorship is especially close to the hearts of the TTW community as Kathleen Temple, Bill’s mother and the wife of TTW cofounder Brooke Temple, was a founding board member of Brighter Birthdays.
“Community partnerships are really the backbone of how our backpacks come together. Knowing that we can count on partners to help us do what we do for an extended period of time is so extremely helpful since we do keep the backpacks consistent throughout the school year,” said Cristin Warden, founder and CEO of Brighter Birthdays. “We love the fact that local businesses take an active part in the contents of our backpacks. It really helps them to see the impact that Brighter Birthdays is making in the community and the part they play in that impact.”
In addition to the corporate partnership, TTW director of marketing Luke Chaffin is currently competing in the Brighter Birthdays Dessert Challenge. The inaugural fundraiser takes place on Sunday, March 27, at Newby Farm & Vineyard’s tasting room on Broad Street in Downtown Rome. Together with Shannon Newby, team “GRAPE American Baking Show” is vying for the title of, among other awards, best dessert and peoples’ choice, the latter of which is based on the total number of votes – or dollars – raised.
“Our entire team has really stepped up to support Brighter Birthdays, both with their time and with their money,” Temple said.
To become part of Brighter Birthdays’ unique mission and learn about easy ways to help meet the designated need of the month, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BrighterBirthdays.