Mary Alice Barnes, Mamie McGinnis Dodd, Moses Cartwright Ewing, Clifford Woodfin Hill, Bertha Hackett Ewing.
These are just some of the names on grave markers in a very special cemetery at Berry College.
On the north side of the Berry College Chapel, shaded by trees, is the final resting place for a select few individuals who have had an impact on the college during the days that Martha Berry herself walked the grounds.
Now, the members of an organization called The Daughters of Berry have started a project to record the people buried here and their contributions to the college.
Susan Bandy is co-chair of the Daughters of Berry finance and projects committee. She’s hard at work delving in the Berry College Archives as well as the school’s newspaper and yearbook files for information about the 41 graves in the cemetery.
“One of the criteria for being buried here is that a person had to work at the school for 10 years during Martha Berry’s lifetime,” Bandy said. “Many of them are documented. They were heads of departments, grounds crew, the commissary, the laundry, presidents and deans.”
Bandy said the people who are laid to rest in this cemetery held positions that created the whole structure of the foundation of Berry. And they need to be remembered for their contributions.
“We started with a list of names and birth and death dates,” she said. “We want to know what were their years of employment, the position they held, were they a graduate of the school? You had to have worked for Berry for 10 years during Martha Berry’s lifetime. She would have hired them all.”
Bandy is compiling biographical and professional information about the people buried here as well as any photographs she can find.
The goal is to create a book that would be placed in the archives, the chapel and the library for visitors to have access to. And later, that information would be in electronic form so that visitors to the cemetery might scan a QR code on their phones and immediately see a picture and read about the person buried there.
The Daughters of Berry held its first meeting in 1939 and ever since, its mission has been to preserve the ideals of Berry and to uphold the traditions and history of the school. At Christmastime, club members decorate Martha Berry’s grave, which is just on the opposite side of the chapel as the cemetery.
“No one knows the cemetery is really there,” Bandy said. “For the last three Christmases, we’ve put solar lights and poinsettias on all the graves just as a gesture to honor the people buried there.”
The cemetery only just got more attention when a past president of the Daughters of Berry, Oida Dickey, as well as her husband, were honored with markers in the cemetery to symbolize her contributions to the school. The Dickeys are not buried there, only remembered with markers.
“Dr. Dickey died in 2019 and her having a marker in the cemetery brought more attention to it,” Bandy said. So we proposed this project to the board in September and it was approved.”
Frances Olmstead Keown is buried here. She moved to Rome in 1911 to work as a teacher of music at the Martha Berry School for Girls. She died at her home on the Berry campus in 1945 and is the first person to be buried in this cemetery.
Samuel Henry Cook is also buried here. In 1910 he came to work at the Boys Industrial School, the boys’ high school that had been established in 1902. This began a career of almost 65 years at Berry.
Mary Alice Barnes was born in South Carolina in 1897. Two of her brothers attended Berry and sent for her to come to the school which she did in 1915. She graduated in 1918 from the Martha Berry School for Girls and remained at Berry to help in the boys’ dining hall for two years before returning to South Carolina. In 1920 she returned to Berry to work in the girls’ dining hall then moved on to the position of supervisor of the guest cottages. She was later hostess at Oak Hill.
One of the cemetery’s most enigmatic residents is “Aunt” Martha Freeman. Little is known about Freeman’s life before she came to work for the Berry family at Oak Hill. It is believed that she arrived with Martha Berry was just two years old. By her own account she was born an enslaved person who became a servant at Oak Hill. After the death of her husband she moved to a cottage at Oak Hill where she lived until her death in 1951. She was important figure in the history of the Berry family. The inscription on her grave marker reads “Our beloved Aunt Martha. She hath done what she could.”
These are the people who sleep peacefully in the cemetery on the north side of the Berry College Chapel. And these are the people the Daughters of Berry would like the world to remember. They were heads of departments, past presidents, athletic directors and grounds keepers.
“They were of critical importance to the development of the school,” Bandy said. “The Daughters of Berry would like for them to be remembered.”
The project is expected to be completed by next spring.