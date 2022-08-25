Two “self confessed nobodies” try to write a musical about a musical. And they’ve got three weeks to do it.
That’s the premise of Rome Shakespeare Festival’s production of “Title of Show” which opens Sept. 1 at the RAD Playhouse.
The show is directed by Drew Davidson and features Brandon Campbell, Nick DiPuma, Olivia Parker and Rachel Roan.
Written Written by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, “Title of Show” is a contemporary musical about Jeff and Hunter, two self confessed nobodies in New York who make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. But there’s a catch. The deadline is three weeks away and Jeff and Hunter have no idea what they’ll write about.
Following the old adage, “write what you know,” they enlist the help of their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi, and embark on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical.
“This production is funny and features some incredible vocals and harmonies,” Davidson said. “Directing it has also reminded me of why I got into theatre in the first place. For example, Heidi sings some lyrics about being right in the middle of what you love, with the craziest of company, having a great time, and being who you want to be in this world. Listening to Olivia Parker (who plays Heidi) sing these lyrics in rehearsal, it dawned on me: I am smack dab in the middle of doing what I love, with crazy company, having fun, and being who I want to be in this world. Theatre has a powerful way of eliciting these visceral responses, and I believe that our audiences will have a similar epiphany when they come to see this show.”
“Title of Show” runs Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. at the RAD Playhouse, 233 N. 5th Ave., as well as Thursday thru Saturday, Sept. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., Calhoun.
Doors open half an hour before showtime. Tickets can be purchased at www.our.show/romeshakes or by calling 706-331-1006.