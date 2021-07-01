Christa Jackson is preparing to dust off an old trash bag she needs to wear. It doesn’t sound very glamorous but that doesn’t matter. She does this every year just before the Fourth of July. It’s tradition. And she won’t break with tradition.
She’s preparing for a role she loves. On Saturday, Jackson will transform herself into Lady Liberty for the annual Cave Spring Fourth of July Parade (which this year takes place Saturday, July 3). She drapes herself in a silver-gray trash bag, then carefully adorns her head with a large tin foil crown and lastly, she holds aloft a homemade torch.
Her “robe” may have lost its luster over the years and her “crown” may be bent in places but Jackson is resplendent in the eyes of the children who wave excitedly as she passes by.
She’ll walk along the parade route smiling and waving at families as Lady Liberty, the nation’s symbol of independence and inclusion.
Sure, Jackson could go out and purchase a fancy and expensive costume for the occasion, but that’s not the point. She’s proud of the tradition.
“Oh it’s the original trash bag,” she said proudly. “It has definitely disintegrated and I have had to reinforce it with duct tape on the inside but it’s the original robe and crown.”
This role means a great deal to Jackson. It’s a way for her to show her pride and passion for the community of Cave Spring, but in a larger sense, it’s her small way of honoring the nation as well.
“I love any opportunity to honor America,” Jackson said. “And the parade is a perfect way to celebrate our freedom and all those who have made that freedom possible. This is our 37th parade and every year it’s so wonderful to see old friends and family and make new friends at the parade. It makes me proud to be an American.”
The parade has always been a fun tradition for families to either participate or just to spectate and this year’s parade with its festive colors, patriotic theme and community-wide participation, will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Organizers say the best place to watch is from the Square.
Those wishing to walk or ride in the parade should arrive around 8:15 a.m.
Walkers will assemble at Joe Hill’s Lawnmower Shop at the old depot on Alabama Street. All vehicles and horses should line up on Perry Farm Road facing toward Alabama Street.
For more information about the parade, call 706-802-8773. A community group will be selling breakfast items in front of Southern Flavor beginning at 8 a.m. The Methodist Church will sell homemade ice cream at the church on Alabama Street starting at 9 a.m.
Other activities on Saturday include Miss Liberty pageants for ages 6 months -18 years, from 2-4 p.m. and live music by the Mr. MeanR Band starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark, around 9 p.m.
For more information, visit cavespringga.com.