It’s that time of year again. On Sunday, March 14, the clocks go forward, the days get longer and families get an hour less of sleep.
But what you may not know is that Daylight Savings is also a great time to check your smoke alarms to make sure the batteries are fresh or that your alarms are not clogged with spider webs.
Did you know that having a working smoke alarm doubles your chances of surviving a fire?
For the best protection, install smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside every sleeping area, and in every bedroom. Smoke alarms should be mounted high on walls or ceilings and tested monthly.
CHECK YOUR BATTERIES ONCE A YEAR
It’s important to replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year, even if alarms are wired directly into your home’s electrical system. You may also want to consider installing a smoke alarm that has a 10 year battery for more peace of mind. Most 10 year alarms contain Lithium batteries. They do not need changing every year.
Reminder: Smoke alarms don’t last forever. They typically expire after 8-10 years. So if your alarm is more than 10 years old, it’s time to install a new one!!!