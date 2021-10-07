Tigers for Tomorrow, a wild animal preserve located an hour from Rome in Atalla, Alabama, invites Rome and area residents to a wild and wonderful October at the preserve.
The preserve is a non profit sanctuary and last-stop home for more than 160 animals whose mission it is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals.
Every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 28, there will be a Pumpkin Toss at the MolJack Bear Wolf Education Pavilion. Visitors can join the staff and volunteers in providing preserve animals with lots of fun enrichment and the tossing of pumpkins which is a favorite activity of the animals.
Today, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be a "Scarecrows for the Animals" Wild Enrichment Workshop.
Visitors can embrace the spirit of the fall season by making scarecrows for the animals to engage with at the Wild Workshop.
Led by staff and volunteers, visitors will make some scarecrows that are safe for the animals to romp around with. It's a great way to enrich their day with some fall fun. Supplies will be provided. However, if you'd like to donate some clothes for your scarecrow, it would be appreciated. Not to mention, it’s a great way to recycle/re-purpose some old clothes, they love old denim jeans.
After some crafty fun, take a box lunch break at the Pavilion followed by a tour down into the preserve. Visitors will get to see some of the animals receive the scarecrows they created and will be there for the first Pumpkin Toss. Reserve a spot on the website by purchasing tickets.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Price :$40 Adults and $35 Children (ages 4-11)
Includes: Admission, Workshop and Supplies, Lunch, and Enrichment Tour
Tickets: purchase at Tigersfortomorrow.org
2nd Annual Recycled Scarecrow Contest
It's time to start getting recycling items together and working on a scarecrow. Recycle and re-purpose items like milk jugs, old clothes, boxes, and more to create a scarecrow that will decorate the preserve.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a scarecrow of recycled items in any weekend of October, Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Scarecrows will be judged at the end of October and winners will receive a private feed tour of the preserve with up to 5 family members.
The preserve is open to the public October- December, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admission is at 4 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children 4-11. Children 3 and under are free. No reservations are needed. The preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Private tours are available by appointment Tuesday-Sunday for $200.00 minimum (four people) and $30/person in addition to the initial four people.
Photos are allowed, but there is a strict no-harassment tolerated policy.
For directions or additional information, visit the website at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.