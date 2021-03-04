An exotic animal sanctuary just an hour’s drive from Rome will reopen to the public on Saturday.
Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain, a nonprofit wild animal preserve in Attalla, Alabama (and last stop home for more than 160 animals) is reopening after a long winter break.
In addition to being open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, the preserve will begin to take reservations for environmental education tours. Untamed Mountain will also be hosting events for the entire family.
“Our goal is to be able to provide a safe place for the family to be able to go to enjoy nature,” said the preserve’s founder Susan Steffens. “And sometimes you need to think out of the box. This summer we will be doing family Sunset tours, and family night movies the second Saturday of the month at the preserve, reserved to just 10 groups. Families will actually be able hear the lions roar while watching the Lion King.”
This spring, guests can meet the preserve’s new ambassadors, Mary Margret and Fritz, 2 New Guinea Singing Dogs. These rare canines are found in the wild only on Papua New Guinea, and were thought extinct until 2012, where they are known as the New Guinea Highland Wild Dog. In January Tigers For Tomorrow was asked to help Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center with the rehoming two of the singers they rescued.
The captive population of these animals is called New Guinea Singing Dog and has been bred in zoos and private hands for over fifty years. Small canines averaging 25-35lbs, they look very much like the Japanese Shiba Inu or Australian Dingoes.
Spring Break 2021: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no tours at this time except private tours. Dates: March 24 -March 28, March 31 — April 4, April 7-11, open all day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., No community tours. Guest must wear a mask and social distance one enclosure apart. Private tours only by appointment.
March- June: Open to the public, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks must be worn. Admission is $15 for adults and children 4-11 are $7.50. Children 3 and under are free. No reservations needed. Preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $200 minimum (4 people) and $30/person in addition to the initial 4 people. For directions or additional information, visit online at www.tigersfortomorrow.org.