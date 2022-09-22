Empty Bowls tickets are on sale for the Nov. 14 event. Tickets are $25 in advance (cash or check only) and are available at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop located beside the Civic Center at 402 Civic Center Drive.
The Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop is now selling tickets for the 19th annual Empty Bowls to be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center.
Attendees will receive a meal that includes a choice of soups, salad, bread, and cookies along with a unique, handmade bowl crafted by a potter. The Moon Crew will perform live music during the event. Many local restaurants have joined in to donate all the food. Attendees can opt to dine-in or pick-up through the drive-thru.
A limited number of tickets are available; the welcome center is not able to hold tickets.
Funds raised from the Empty Bowls will benefit a local nonprofit to provide food to locals in need. Last year’s event generated $6,691 for the Community Kitchen. The recipients for this year’s event have not been chosen yet. The organizing committee is accepting applications from area nonprofits. Applicants cannot receive state, federal or local funding for food.
Empty Bowls of Rome was started in 2003 by the late Tesa DuPre. The event brings together a commitment to help others, love for pottery, and what Tesa described as a ‘down home’ community who comes together to support a good cause.