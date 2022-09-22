empty bowls (copy)

Empty Bowls tickets are on sale for the Nov. 14 event. Tickets are $25 in advance (cash or check only) and are available at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop located beside the Civic Center at 402 Civic Center Drive.

