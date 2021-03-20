Country music superstar Sara Evans will take the Court Street stage in Calhoun following the Baxter Dean Runway Show on Friday, April 30 for a private concert with extremely limited seating available.
Over the last two decades, Evans has carved a successful career anchored by her insightful songwriting and warm, evocative voice. With such enduring hits as “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Perfect” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” she’s earned recognition as the fifth most played female artist on country radio and continues to be a force on the road.
A Billboard, ACM, and CMA Award–winning country music star who’s been named one of People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” and competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars—Evans has been inspiring fans throughout her successful music career.
Last year, Evans released her ninth album “Copy That”, a 13-song collection of some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music and some little-known gems. Her first book, “Born to Fly: A Memoir”, was just published.
The concert was made possible by premier sponsor Century 21 Hanna Pate Real Estate and a host of others.
“Hanna and I are thrilled that Sara Evans has agreed to perform in Calhoun and can’t wait to see her light up the stage after our runway show,” said Andy Baxter. “We know it’s going to be a fabulous downtown event.”
Tickets are on sale but are limited. Tickets are available online at AndyBaxterPhotography.com/runway-show.