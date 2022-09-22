cemetery tours

The annual Where Romans Rest Cemetery Tours will take place Sunday, Oct. 8 and this year’s theme is “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem,” highlighting some of Myrtle Hill Cemetery’s most notorious residents.

