There are some locals who just can’t wait for Halloween, costumes, candy and “Hocus Pocus.” And there are those for whom even creepier activities are just what the doctor ordered.
An upcoming event by the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism could be just what some folks need to satisfy their spooky appetites.
The annual Where Romans Rest: Myrtle Hill Cemetery Tours will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9. Guided tours depart at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Veterans Plaza.
Each year, the tour highlights a new set of notable Romans buried at the famous cemetery, allowing visitors to learn more about the permanent residents there. The tour this year will focus on “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem” involving some of Myrtle Hill’s most notorious residents.
Admission to the tour is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Tours. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shops located at 402 Civic Center Drive and 303 Broad Street.
The cemetery dates back to 1857 and is the final resting place for over 20,000 of Rome’s most notable residents including 368 Civil War graves, four US Congressmen, a Congressman of the Confederate States of America, a US Senator and Ellen Axson Wilson, wife of the 28th President of the United States. Myrtle Hill Cemetery is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The cemetery has paved and unpaved paths, some with steep slopes, stairs, and uneven surfaces. Strollers are not recommended. Parking for the tour is located along Myrtle Street and at the Kingfisher Trail Head. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.