Tickets for the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. are now available at www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com. Doors to the Rome City Auditorium will open at 6 p.m.
Patron tickets, available for $125 each, include admission to the pre-event patron party at Broad & Fifth as well as reserved seating at the show. General admission tickets are $35.
“We encourage you to purchase your tickets well in advance because we typically sell out the Rome City Auditorium,” said Kimberly King, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the benefiting organization. “You won’t want to miss what our awesome contestants have in store for you!”
Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by 12 celebrity teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between:
Cpt. Grant Collier of Rome Floyd Fire Department dancing with his wife, Hope Collier of Hair Fifth Avenue, with choreography assistance from Summer Fincher of Rome Civic Ballet
LaDonna Collins of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children & Youth dancing with her husband, Eric Collins of the Rome Floyd Chamber, with choreography assistance from Kimberly Vaughn, Grambling University School Band dance instructor
Susie Franklin of Publix Pharmacy dancing with Vlad Rekun of Jones Dancesport Ballroom in Marietta, Ga.
Dr. Dixon Freeman, longtime OB/GYN resident at Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic, dancing with Dicie Waters of The Dance Centre and Rome Middle School
Dr. Robersteen Howard of Harbin Clinic dancing with her husband, Dr. Kenneth Howard of Harbin Clinic, with choreography assistance from Kathy Baird of Baird Ballet
Billy Newby of Newby Farm & Vineyard dancing with Hannah Camacho of The Dance Centre and Baird Ballet
Charity Perez of Rock N’ Roll Sushi dancing with Adolfo Chacon of the YMCA of Rome-Floyd County and Chacon Quality Paint
Dr. Henaro Sabino of Harbin Clinic dancing with Amanda DeWitt of Ideal Meals and Rome Athletic Club
Caleigh Schroeder of Schroeder’s New Deli dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store with choreography assistance from Maggie Grace Brinson of The Dance Centre
David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office dancing with Lacey Lionetti of Coosa High School
Megan Treglown of the Downtown Development Authority dancing with Nicky Mann of Woodmann Creations
Mimi Weed of Mel & Mimi dancing with her daughter-in-law, Jackie Weed of West End Elementary School
Teams will compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated.
Vote for your favorite team at www.romecelebritydanechallenge.com. Attendees will also have an opportunity to vote during the show after each team performs.
To keep up with the latest information, find Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Facebook.