Tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a very entertaining and fun-filled show the entire family can enjoy.
Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Sister Act” will run May 5-14 at the DeSoto Theatre and tickets are on sale now at romelittletheatre.com. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.
The show is filled with music and laughter, promising audiences of all ages a good time with a great message.
“Sister Act” is the musical stage play based on the smash hit 1992 film. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Many will remember the catchy tunes from the film.
Rising singing star Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is placed in protective custody in the last place the bad guys would think to look: a convent. Life as a nun doesn’t come easy for Deloris, nor does her relationship with devout and rigid Mother Superior. Deloris uses her performing talents to breathe new life into the church’s choir and community discovering the power of sisterhood along the way. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship and a reason to rejoice.
Deloris is played by Rome’s own Beth McCain in her first lead role at RLT.
“Being a part of Sister Act has been a dream come true,” McCain said. “I cannot be more proud of the hard work everyone has put into making this show fabulous. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to play such an iconic character, and I guarantee you this is a show you do not want to miss.”
“Sister Act” is directed by Amanda Swendsen and is the fifth mainstage production of the 2022-23 season at RLT. The show runs Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.