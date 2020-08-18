The Rome Area History Center is bringing back the award-winning Haunted on Broad Tours for 2020.
This event was recognized by Northwest Georgia's Historic High Country Travel Association as the "Best Event" in 2019.
This year’s tours will offer new bone-chilling tales shared by the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Members of the Southern Paranormal Investigators will be located along the tour route to share findings from all new investigations of the downtown Rome area.
Tour-goers may even spot some famous ghostly visitors from the dark side of Rome's past.
Tours will be held the first two weekends in October. Tour dates are Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3, Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9. Tours will be held at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the maximum tour group size of 10 people. Each tour lasts about 90 minutes. Tour groups will depart from the Rome Area History Center at 305 Broad Street.
Participants who purchase tickets are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators at an undisclosed location.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in-person at both Georgia's Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shops located at 402 Civic Center Drive and 300 W. First Street. All ticket proceeds benefit the Rome Area History Center for center improvements and programming.
In adherence to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, all tour participants are required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available along the tour route.
The tour is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement, and a lot of walking. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.
For event questions, call 706-235-8051 or visit RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org for more information. To book accommodations and to plan your visit to Georgia's Rome, go to RomeGeorgia.org.