Two entertaining shows will take place on the DeSoto stage on one day.
On Nov. 6, The Broadway Bradshaws, Lindsey and Jared Bradshaw, will present two concerts. The Bradshaws are best known for their long runs on Broadway in "Wicked," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Jersey Boys." Jared attended Shorter College.
The first performance will be "Kids Disney Hits Concert" and will feature hits from beloved Disney films such as "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid" and "Mary Poppins."
The show is geared toward families and kids of all ages.
"Kids Disney Hits Concert" will begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the DeSoto Theatre.
Later on in the day, The Broadway Bradshaws will present a musical tribute called "The Great American Songbook Concert." The show features some of the greatest musical classics from Broadway to beloved standards by Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland, Hollywood classics and even some rock 'n roll.
This concert is being billed as a "parents' night out" and begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. A VIP reception will take place at 6 p.m.
The shows are benefits for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. Tickets are available online at Desoto.org. Tickets for "Kids Disney Hits" are $12 for children 2012 and $15 for adults. Tickets for "The Great American Songbook" are $47 for general admission, $77 for reserved section and $40 for the pre-show reception.