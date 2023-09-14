myrtle hill2.jpeg

Guests at ‘Sunset on the Hill’ can view the new ‘Angel in the Oak’ sculpture by local artist Jeremy Smith and hear him discuss the process of carving the sculpture out of a massive oak stump at the cemetery. Tickets to the event are $50 and benefit the Myrtle Hill/Oak Hill Memorial Association.

 City of Rome
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In