The RCBees, representing River City Bank, will be on stage at the DeSoto for the Adult Spelling Bee on May 19. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 16 and are available online at givebutter.com/HHspellingbee
One of the teams that will compete for the champion’s belt at the upcoming Adult Spelling Bee is the Hardy-Har-Hars, representing Hardy Realty.
Tickets are now available to be in the audience for what promises to be a fun and entertaining night as local adults face the tense atmosphere that only comes from being on stage and competing in a spelling bee.
The 2023 Adult Spelling Bee takes place on May 19 at the DeSoto Theatre and tickets are available to see local teachers, law enforcement officials, lawyers, doctors and real estate agents compete for a champion’s belt and bragging rights.
The Bee is a fundraiser for Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit organization which provides services and resources to children and their families who may have been victims of sexual or severe physical abuse. Harbor House has provided children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to tell their stories of abuse for the past 29 years. Harbor House’s mission is to provide a safe and caring place to evaluate the child who may have been abused, to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the child’s benefit, and to at all times lessen the trauma suffered by the child.
Each team will consist of four members who will attempt to get through several rounds of competition as the words get tougher and tougher with each round. Teams will dwindle until only one is left to hoist the champion’s belt.
But it’s not just about being good spellers. All the teams will be up on stage at the DeSoto in front of the entire community. It may come down to which team can handle the spotlight and the pressure.
A number of teams have already signed up including the College and Career Academy, Model High School, Floyd County Republican Women, River City Bank, Toles, Temple & Wright, Hardy Realty, Darlington School, The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, The Rome News-Tribune, and law enforcement.
Tickets to cheer on your coworkers, friends, family members and neighbors are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 16 and available online at givebutter.com/HHspellingbee. That link is also good for donating to the event even if you can’t be there.