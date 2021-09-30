After more than a year of no performances or concerts, Rome’s community chorus, the Three Rivers Singers, are back with their first concert of the season on Saturday, Oct. 16.
“Sentimental Journey” will be filled with renditions of popular and beloved songs including “All Aboard,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “I left my Heart in San Francisco,” “New York, New York,” “Georgia on my Mind” and a John Denver medley.
Lynn Todino is a longtime member of the group and said she’s excited to be singing again.
“I think most of the 40-plus returning and new members feel the same way,” she said. “We are all very conscious of the COVID-19 threat, and hopeful that our audience will be careful, too. We have had many inquiries about when we would be back and are looking forward to the first concert. This one will be fun.”
The concert takes place at the DeSoto Theatre on Oct. 16 starting at 4 p.m.
Organizers said masks will be required, and attendees will be encouraged to allow space between groups.
The Roman Chariot will be running that afternoon for those needing a ride from locations downtown to the theater. The phone number to text for a ride is 706-413-2822. There is no charge, but tips are welcome.
The concert is free and open to all. Donations are appreciated.