The board of directors of The Three Rivers Singers, Rome’s community chorus, met recently to discuss prospects for the chorus’s 2020-21 season, which would be the chorus’s 20th anniversary year, in light of the risks presented by COVID-19.
Considering the fact that singing presents a greater risk of spreading the virus than talking and in the interest of protecting not only the singers, but audience members as well, combined with the difficulty of finding venues for rehearsals and concerts, the board decided to postpone the concert season at least until the spring of 2021.
They will meet again in October to reassess the situation.
The officers, board of directors and music director Len Willingham wish to thank the community for their generous support and are anxious to return to making music as soon as it seems prudent to do so.