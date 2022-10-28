Three students from the Floyd County College and Career Academy’s Film, Arts, Media and Entertainment pathway received awards at this year’s Coosa Valley Fair. Kendell Davenport, Madison Holden and Madison Ritter each received awards in their respective competitions in photography and fine arts.
Kendell Davenport, a senior, received multiple awards for her color photographs in several categories. She won awards in scenic photography, animal photography, experimental photography, scenic, and photographs of people.
“I would love to pursue photography as I get older. I think it would be great to integrate photography into some of my interests, such as the environment and marine biology someday,” said Davenport. The award for Best in Show in the youth age group was also awarded to Davenport. “Being awarded 1st place makes me feel much more confident in my own abilities as a photographer.”
Madison Ritter, a senior, was awarded first place for a black and white photo she submitted for the people category.
“I’m very thankful for the ribbon and was very excited when I found out,’’ said Ritter. “I would like to pursue further education in film production and photography and would like to be able to share new ideas and experiences with the world.”
Madison Holden, a senior, was awarded 3rd place for her painting titled, “Self Portrait.”
“I wanted to have a piece that I could really say was mine as well as improve my ability to paint portraits. I’ve always loved looking at peoples faces, their individual structures, and uniqueness,” Holden said. “My goal is to show the unconventionally attractive things you would see on a real person, scars, acne, and blemishes.”