Another installment of local musician Scott Thompson’s “House Arrest” series will take place today at 7 p.m.
As a way of offering live music to those who can’t enjoy it in person, Thompson has been offering free online concerts from his home. He’s been playing covers and original tunes while listeners tuned in on Facebook Live.
“Light the grill, pour a beverage and enjoy a slice of normal with me,” Thompson said in the event’s Facebook page. “Live music, stories and a few laughs to pass the time. The digital tip jar will be out if you’re so inclined. Not expected, but truly appreciated. PayPal — scottthompsonsings@gmail.com, Venmo — @James-Thompson-486.”
Like many local and area musicians, Thompson’s gigs have been canceled or and he’s found that sharing his music via an online venue is the next best thing.
“Songs & Stories 4: The House Arrest Sessions,” will run tonight from 7-9 p.m. To view the concert, visit the event page on Facebook by searching “Songs & Stories 4: Songs & Stories 4: The House Arrest Sessions.”