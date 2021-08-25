Christmas may seem like a long way off, but we’ve already got a date for the ever-popular Rome Christmas Parade and we even have a theme.
This year’s parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. with a rain date of Thursday, Dec. 2.
The theme is “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”
Janet Byington, co-chairman of the Christmas in Rome committee, said this year’s parade is back on Broad Street and she hopes that will encourage participation.
“We’re anticipating about 100 entries this year,” she said. “Last year we tried it at the Rome Braves (stadium) and it was so wonderful to see so many people drive through. It really warms your spirits to see how many people love the parade.”
Each year the committee awards 13 prizes and Byington had a few pointers for participants.
“Make your float look festive and full of the spirit of Christmas,” she said. “Make them look like floats, like they’re just floating down Broad Street. People are very creative and we want them to adhere to the theme. They can take a secular or a religious interpretation of the theme.”
Rome businesses and organizations can visit the event website at RomeChristmasParade.com and download parade application forms. An application fee of $100 per entry must accompany all entries. Nov. 10 is the deadline for applying before a late fee is added. Applications submitted after that date must include a $50 late registration fee for a total of $150.
The website also contains information about the event’s rules and regulations. For example, music must be Christmas music and no candy or materials may be handed out during the parade by entrants and walkers.
Horses won’t be allowed in the parade unless they wear a “diaper” and no life impersonations of Santa Claus or live depictions of Christ on the cross will be permitted.
The parade will begin on Broad Street at First Avenue. It ends at Sixth Avenue in front of City Hall.
“A lot of people ask where the money goes,” Byington said. “It goes to light up downtown Rome. We give a check to the Downtown Development Authority and they use the money every year to add more lights and festivities to downtown.”
Byington said applicants will be notified by Nov. 15 of the parade lineup and what their number is in the lineup as well as any additional instructions.
“But we encourage people to get their applications in early,” she said.