This is the last weekend to see Rome Little Theatre’s popular production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
The smash Off-Broadway hit takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
Audiences learn about their lives and loves as the girls serenade them with classic hits from the 50s and 60s. In Act II, The Wonderettes come together again to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced and we’re charmed to learn that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
The show includes over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Rescue Me,” and “Heat Wave.”
The show runs today and Sunday at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St.
Today’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s show begins at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for students/seniors and $15 for groups of 10 or more.
Visit online at romelittletheatre.org for tickets.
COVID SAFETY POLICY
Social distancing of 3 feet (one empty seat between parties) is being applied to seating for “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” RLT reserve the right to further adjust capacity and seating arrangements as necessary. Per CDC guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for all patrons and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status.