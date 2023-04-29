The Rome-Floyd Planning Department will host the 3rd Annual Jane’s Walk on Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m.
Jane’s Walk is a volunteer-led celebration of urban life inspired by Jane Jacobs and provides an opportunity for residents to gather, learn, and share their love for Rome.
Rome-Floyd Planning Department Assistant Director, Brice Wood, along with Rome-Floyd Transportation and Trails Planner and TRED Board member, Julie Smith, will lead the walk.
The approximately 2-hour long walk will be conducted at a casual pace and will include ample opportunities to stop and discuss topics of interest. Participants should meet at the corner lot of 401 East 4th Avenue in Downtown Rome. Park in the lot behind the Shrimp Boat adjacent to East 1st Street. Participants should wear appropriate clothing and shoes for the 2-mile community walk and bring a water bottle. The walk will head south to the Kingfisher Trail into South Rome, then route north on South Broad.
Registration is required for a free goodie bag and T-shirt. Email bgriffin@romega.us to register by Wednesday, May 3.
Jane’s Walk is an annual international event where groups of local residents engage in a walking discussion about a specific neighborhood in their community. Every year a different neighborhood is chosen. The event inspired by writer and urban activist Jane Jacobs, is held annually during the first weekend in May to coincide with her birthday. Jane’s Walks are led by volunteers and are offered for free. The walks are led by anyone interested in the neighborhoods where they live, work, or socialize and offer a more personal take on the local culture, the social history, and the planning issues faced by the residents. Since its inception in 2007, Jane’s Walk has happened in cities across North America and worldwide. In 2014, over 40,000 people participated in a Jane’s Walk led by volunteers in 134 cities across 6 continents.
The event is sponsored by the Rome-Floyd Planning Department and TRED. For questions about the event, contact the planning department at 706-236-5025.