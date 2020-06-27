Theta Omicron Omega Chapter rose to the challenge to ensure they could continue the business of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated during this time of social distancing. Theta Omicron Omega Chapter embarks on new ways to continue the “service to all mankind.”
The month of May is our time to pay tribute to our charter members, Henrice Berrien, Laney Stevenson, and Mary Ann Callins. It is because of their vision and foresight that we are able to celebrate many years later.
The Chapter’s 53rd Anniversary Celebration was a “Virtual Spirit Skee-Week.” The virtual activities were displayed by a tribute and reflection through a PowerPoint presentation each day. This Chapter Anniversary Day (serving for 53 years) we came together in harmony to celebrate our chapter, our trailblazers, as well as to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Sherry Turner, chapter president, states “I am excited and rejuvenated to continue to build upon this legacy with the pride I feel as a servant leader during this historical time as we continue to foster phenomenal programs that are vital to our organization by “Serving All Mankind.”
The chapter encompasses Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Carroll counties and includes more than 65 members, many whom live in Rome. Throughout the years, our programs have benefitted residents in all four service areas.
This past year, several activities, which had not been offered to the public before as a chapter, were implemented. A CPR class in connection with Heart Health was held in Rome; a “Pretty in Pink Jazz Tea” in which the chapter partnered with Hope for the Journey was held to honor breast cancer survivors in Carrollton; Caregivers and Cinema, which involved taking Caregivers to the movies and treating them to a relaxing evening away from their daily stresses, was held in Cedartown. “Sock it to Breast Cancer” was an activity in which fuzzy socks were collected and given to Floyd Breast Center to be distributed to cancer patients in Rome.
Also, unique this past year was the partnership of Target 2 – Women’s Health with the Target 1 – HBCU for Life to hold a Greek Field Day, which focused on exercise and how it affects the heart. Greeks from the area received invitations to participate in various field games. The entry fee that was collected benefitted the Educational Advancement Foundation and everyone benefitted from this event held in Cedartown. Several Greek Letter Organizations participated. As it relates to nutrition, members of the chapter participated in “Meatless Mondays” for an entire month. Pictures of meatless meals were posted on Facebook. As a community outreach, food items were collected for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church’s food bank in Cartersville.
Innovation is trying and doing things in a new and different way. Theta Omicron Omega Chapter has put forth the effort to do things in a different way and to employ different methods.
To learn more about AKA service programs in the four counties that the chapter serves, please visit www.too1908.org