On March 28, dozens of animal activists attended a very special event at Lawrence Preserve. It was an evening of recognition for work that is often thankless and goes unnoticed but is vitally important to the community.
The dinner and award ceremony were held to recognize close to 100 volunteers who have spent countless hours working with Floyd Felines and Friends.
The organization is a nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving, spaying and neutering cats in Floyd County.
“This dinner was to show our appreciation for our volunteers who sacrifice so much of their energy and their resources and their time,” said Kristy LaRue, one of the organization’s founders.
Those volunteers don’t get a day off. LaRue herself works around the clock because it’s a daunting task keeping up with the hundreds of cats and kittens that come in each week.
Volunteers do a lot of trapping, neutering and releasing. But there’s also transporting cats back and forth to veterinarians and transporting to rescues in the region. There’s in-office work too such as lots and lots of cleaning, doing laundry (Floyd Felines has three sets of washers and dryers going at any one time).
There’s also medicating the cats, sanitizing kennels and of course feeding and changing litter.
“We don’t get a vacation from the cats,” LaRue said. “But we love what we do and it’s important. Because the cats are voiceless and they depend on us.”
Some of the volunteers honored at the dinner included Mary Kate McCaffrey, Louise Vansant, Teresa Mathis, Holly Sumner, Lee Bishop, Ryan and Amy Boyd, and Jill Vanbriesen. But those are just a few of the close to 100 volunteers who keep Floyd Felines going.
And it’s still not enough.
Cat overpopulation is a huge problem in Floyd County, LaRue said. One which many people don’t see.
“They don’t understand how big the problem is,” she said. “I’m there seven days a week. We’re taking in four mama cats and babies in one day. People need to realize cats can reproduce up to six times a year. If they have six babies each time and then those babies have their own, you can imagine how that number explodes in no time.”
Another issue, she said, is that when folks take in litters of kittens they may not realize that those kittens go into heat at just five months old.
“So we’re seeing a lot of inbreeding,” she said. “People are waiting too late to fix their animals. And some just can’t afford to get them fixed. It’s a vicious cycle.”
One way Rome residents can help the organization is to donate. Floyd Felines is in need of a cargo van to transport cats.
“Some shelters up north want and need cats,” LaRue said. “But it’s very expensive to use a transport service. We run off donations and if we’re not getting enough funds to do that then we miss out on getting a lot of cats up north where they can find homes.”
Those wishing to donate can do so through the organization’s Facebook page or their web site, FloydFelines.org. The organization is a 501c3 nonprofit.
“We can’t do this without help,” LaRue said. “We are completely donation funded. We want to give every animal a chance to live and every chance to find a home. We love what we do and that’s why we have so many volunteers. People are passionate about this work but it never ends.”