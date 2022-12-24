On a frigid morning in late December, Sean Dietrich held forth with what seemed like mild surprise regarding his unlikely writing career. His exhilaration about the upcoming year, which includes an appearance at Rome’s DeSoto Theatre, however, was clear.
Marigold, his coonhound companion, a frequent focus of his daily columns, was nearby.
‘A profound animal-human relationship’
Marigold, with her plush coat, long ears and lack of sight — the result of a brutal puppyhood beating before she and Dietrich met — looms large in Dietrich’s lexicon as he writes about the everyday people he encounters in various Southern cities. She’s often the only introduction he needs to the people he ends up interviewing.
“She’s changed our lives, and it has been just a profound animal-human relationship that I’ve never experienced,” he said. “Having a dog that needs you for everything — you feel very honored. With readers, it’s been really amazing because so many people have stories about disabled dogs.”
He spoke of a woman who wrote to him recently and told him she’s driving cross-country to rescue a deaf dog from being put down.
“You meet some of these people, and it really will restore your faith in humanity,” he said.
Marigold, for her part, seems to have taken to life on the road.
“The day we got her, we had a show coming up, and she went right along with us,” Dietrich said. “She’s gone with me to every event since then. She’s met I don’t know how many thousands of people, and it is amazing to watch her just do so well around huge crowds … She was born to be around people. Whoever abused her, my goal is to show him that she was not as worthless as he thought she was.”
Marigold will be in Rome during Dietrich’s upcoming appearance at the Desoto Jan. 21, and he anticipates the usual reaction from the public.
“Usually, I just thank everyone for coming to Marigold’s event,” he said.
Establishing a readership
Dietrich’s readership has skyrocketed in recent years, but it began at a tiny newspaper in Walton County, Florida, with a “circulation of, like, five people,” he chuckled. This breakthrough came after other publications turned him away.
“I wanted to write columns, and I wanted them to be about life, I wanted them to be humorous, kind of feel-good, funny but also about people around me,” he said. “That’s what I went after immediately, and I was turned down a lot by editors who told me that this is not how you write for newspapers.”
When he finally landed a gig, though, he saw his readership take root.
“I just really loved it, and the things I was writing for this little paper, I put them online, too. They were the first things I’ve ever done that worked. People were looking at the same things that editors told me no one wanted to read. Still, my greatest love is the column format. I do that every day. And, God willing, I’ll do that until I can’t do it anymore.”
And he’s not generalizing — he’s literally put out a column each day for the past 10 years.
“I’m making up for lost time,” he explained simply.
Dietrich is also the author of several books. His latest, “You Are My Sunshine” is an account of a bike ride he and his wife, Jamie, took a few years ago from Pennsylvania to Virginia.
“It took us a long time, and I’m not an athlete, and it ended up being a humorous journey because I was ill prepared,” he explained.
Although he did eventually earn a college degree, his education was paused early in life, and he makes no bones about the fact that publishing books and addressing thousands of readers every day is an unusual outcome for a young person who faced that kind of adversity.
“I’m a middle school dropout,” he said. “I was illiterate in many subjects. I have no business doing what I’m doing. So, the fact that I’m getting a few opportunities to make my mother proud — it’s pretty cool.”
Among those opportunities are an upcoming appearance at the Grand Ole Opry and at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, Connecticut.
“That just about took the breath out of my lungs when I heard it,” Dietrich said of the Opry announcement. “I don’t even know how it happened or why or what the heck I’m going to do because I don’t belong there, but that’s a big one. I’m also a little nervous.”
‘An evening of fun’
When Rome resident Allison Watters saw Dietrich’s show in Fort Payne, Alabama, she started working on bringing him here.
“I was blown away. There were, like, 400 people. The place was packed. It was sold out,” she said. “I’m almost 60. My daughter’s 21, and we all walked out going, ‘This might have been the best night we’ve had in a very, very long time.’”
And of course, meeting Marigold was a highlight of that evening for Watters, who co-chairs Rome for the Rescues, the animal welfare organization that will receive the proceeds from Dietrich’s approaching DeSoto show.
“I came back to my little group here with Rome for the Rescues, and I said, ‘We need to bring Sean Dietrich to Rome,’” she continued. “‘He has a huge following here already.’”
Indeed, the upcoming show has already drawn enough local attention to sell out tickets to the VIP cocktail party that will precede it in the Seven Hills Building next to the theater. Watters said a large percentage of tickets have gone to out-of-towners from as far off as Chattanooga and Atlanta. The show itself will be, as all Dietrich’s others are, a combination of storytelling and music.
“Basically, it’s music and stories and laughing. Unless they’re fundamentalists, and they don’t want to laugh,” Dietrich explained with a signature dash of wry humor.
Rome for the Rescues has no administrative costs, so the show proceeds will go straight to animal welfare efforts in the community.
“It just makes sense that the proceeds from this event are going to animal welfare,” Watters said. “Just the love they’ve given to Marigold and transforming her life — that’s kind of what our mission is, just making lives better for homeless cats and dogs in Rome and Floyd County.”
General admission tickets are still available, but according to Watters, they’re going quickly. The remaining ones, she said, would make great holiday gifts.
“I’m kind of the opinion that experience gifts go a lot further than just giving people more stuff, so buy someone a ticket to the Sean Dietrich show — I can’t imagine anyone being disappointed,” she said.
General admission tickets for “An Evening with Sean of the South” are still available and are $40. Visit romefortherescues.org to purchase.
Proceeds benefit Rome for the Rescues, a charitable organization, which began in 2008 to fundraise for other animal welfare groups.
“We are not a shelter. We do not have any overhead,” Watters explained. “All of our fundraising efforts go out toward local animal welfare organizations. We realized that the people who are actually doing the work don’t have a lot of time to raise money. So, we just said, we’ll be the fundraising arm.”
Among the organizations Rome for the Rescues aids is Public Animal Welfare Services.